California State

Masks still required indoors in schools despite new CDC guidance, California says

ABC10
ABC10
 6 days ago
CALIFORNIA, USA — Despite new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, California officials said in a press release that it will continue to require masks to be worn in indoor settings. The CDC issued its...

ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

