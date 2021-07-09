Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

Biden Nominates Mayor Eric Garcetti As Ambassador To India

By Contributing Editor
 6 days ago

Confirming rumors that have circulated for weeks, President Joe Biden nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti Friday to become U.S. ambassador to India. "Today, the president announced that I am his nominee to serve as U.S. ambassador to India. I am honored to accept his nomination to serve in this role," Garcetti said in a statement. "I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.

