Colorado Theater Shooting Fast Facts

The husband of a Colorado Springs woman who has been missing for more than two years was arrested for her murder on Wednesday. Dane Kallungi, 38, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of Jepsy Amaga Kallungi, 26, who has been missing since April 2019. Kallungi was found trying to get onto an Air Force base in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to KKTV.