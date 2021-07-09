Taylor County Judge announces he will not run for reelection after his term is complete

Taylor County Judge Downing Bolls Jr. announced Friday afternoon that he will not seek reelection after his current term ends Dec. 31, 2022.

"On December 31, 2022, I will complete my current term as Taylor County Judge. It has been an honor and a privilege to have served in this position and and I anticipate that the remaining year of my current term will hold new challenges and opportunities," Bolls said in an email statement. "I am announcing today that at the conclusion of my current term, I will not run for re-election."

An online biography on the Taylor County website, Downing was born April 30, 1950, in Biloxi, Miss. He served in the United States Marine Corps immediately after high school.

His original military occupation was communications center operator, but volunteered for and was accepted into service as a U.S. Marine Embassy security guard, protecting U.S. diplomatic interests in 1970.

Bolls provided security at U.S. Embassies in Saigon and Guatemala City. In 1972, he was honorably discharged and used his G.I. Bill benefits to attend college.

He went to McMurry College for a year before transferring to Southwest Texas State University where he majored in journalism and minored in political science, the bio said.

After college graduation, Bolls returned to Abilene and worked in broadcast for more than 30 years.

In 2008, he received master's degree in conflict resolution from Abilene Christian University and is a certificated mediator.

In 2010, he sought the office of Taylor County Judge, was elected in November and is currently serving his third term.

Bolls serves on numerous committees as county judge including the Taylor County Juvenile Justice Board, the Abilene/Taylor County Venue Tax Board, Chamber of Commerce Military Affairs Committee, the Child Advocacy Center, the Taylor County Bail Bonds Board and the Metropolitan Planning Organization.