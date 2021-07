Bill Abraham and Sandy Ochsner got their start in the health food industry at the Health Food Center in Winter Haven, Fla. They have both studied nutrition extensively for more than 30 years. After working at the Health Food Center for many years, they both realized they longed to be in the mountains. They moved to Franklin in 1996 and started Mountain Valley Health Foods in a little old house on a hill, on Church Street. They remained in this location for over a year, then relocated to a larger building on Highlands Road where they remained for 24 years. They were joined by employee Teena Glass in 2014, who remains employed by them to this day and who has been a very positive asset to their business.