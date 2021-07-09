Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

William Smith Dead at 88

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilliam Smith, the film and television actor known for roles in Any Which Way You Can, Rich Man, Poor Man, and Red Dawn, has passed away. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that the 88-year-old actor died on Monday at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, confirmed the news to THR but did not provide a cause of death. Born in Missouri on March 24, 1933, Smith's career on the big screen and in television stretches all the way back to the 1940s where he made uncredited appearances in films like Meet Me in St. Louis and even The Ghost of Frankenstein.

comicbook.com

Comments / 6

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
State
Missouri State
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Franco Columbu
Person
John Milius
Person
Daniel Boone
Person
Adam West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The 88#Television#Mod Squad#The A Team#Texas Ranger#Barbarian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Hawaii StateMovieWeb

William Smith Dies, Hawaii Five-O and Any Which Way You Can Star Was 88

William Smith, the actor who was best known for brawling with Clint Eastwood in Any Which Way You Can as well as appearing regularly on the last season of Hawaii Five-O, has passed away at the age of 88. The news was confirmed by Smith's wife, Joanne Cervelli Smith, who said that her husband had died at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, and his two children, William E Smith III and Sherri Anne Cervelli.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

'Rawhide' Star Raymond St. Jacques Was the First Black Actor to Star in a Western Series

Raymond St. Jacques was on the forefront of actors who first helped lower the racial divide in the world of television. Known for starring in the final season of Rawhide as cattle rider Simon Blake, Jacques was the very first black actor to ever be cast in a leading role in a western series. It was a monumental moment in history that paved the way for others after him, but the actor also dedicated his life to raising awareness for more equal representation in the film industry in general.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Why Will Smith Is Dead In The Future In The Tomorrow War

As a big budget sci-fi blockbuster revolving around a small band of humans trying to fend off the threat of an alien invasion that premiered over the July 4th weekend, Amazon’s The Tomorrow War was always going to invite at least some comparisons to Independence Day, but the former made a point of name-dropping Will Smith as being dead in the 2051 timeline.
TV & VideosComicBook

Animaniacs Actor Chick Vennera Dies at 74

Chick Vennera, who provided numerous voices on Animaniacs and Batman Beyond, has passed away. The actor, who also did plenty of live-action work over the years, passed away at home in Burbank after a battle with cancer. He enjoyed a decades-long career on stage and screen after he became a club act when he got out of the Army.l Vennera is probably most recognizable to modern audiences for his recurring role as Enrique on the classic NBC sitcom The Golden Girls, although prior to that, his biggest role was in the 1978 comedy Thank God It's Friday. His passing was confirmed by his daughter Nicky Vennera.
Celebritiesmetv.com

R.I.P. William Smith, muscleman actor of Laredo and Hawaii Five-O

The bodybuilder duked it out with Clint Eastwood and later played Arnold's dad. Love led William Smith into action. After earning a Master's degree from U.C.L.A. in 1958, the Air Force vet planned to work in the U.S. government in a "security classified job," at least according to a 1967 profile in the Democrat and Chronicle. However, according to the paper, he married a French woman, actress Michele Marly, making him ineligible for the work.
CelebritiesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

20 Movie and TV Stars Who Died Far Too Young

Hollywood has lost no shortage of shining stars in the midst of their careers, often when they were still young. Some of the more tragic examples include the demise of several glamorous comic actresses in the ‘30s and ‘40s to Jame Dean’s deadly mid-’50s car crash or the lurid Manson Family murders of 1969, which […]
TV ShowsPosted by
The Independent

Joanne Linville death: Star Trek and The Twilight Zone actor dies aged 93

Joanne Linville, the actor best known for the role of the Romulan commander in 1968’s Star Trek: The Original Series died in Los Angeles on Sunday (20 June) aged 93. The co-founder of the Stella Adler Academy in Los Angeles also appeared in shows and films like Kraft Theatre, James Dean, I Spy, Hawaii Five-O, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, and Studio One.“Linville lived a full life,” read a press release announcing her death. “One whose spirit, passion for art and life was an inspiration to all who had the pleasure of knowing her.”Linville, who appeared in over 100...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Lisa Banes: Actor who starred in Gone Girl and Cocktail

Lisa Banes was a versatile star of stage, television and film whose work spanned decades with more than 80 appearances in cinema and on the small screen – from the stressed wife of Malcolm McDowell’s angry man to Tom Cruise’s one-time lover in Cocktail.Starting in 1980, in the off-Broadway play Look Back in Anger, she was perhaps best known for playing Marybeth Elliot, the devastated and furious mother of Rosamund Pike’s missing Amy Dunne in 2014’s Gone Girl.Banes was born in 1955 in Chagrin Falls, Cleveland, Ohio to her father, Ken, who worked in advertising and her mother, Mary Lou,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

Filmmaker, Actor Robert Downey Sr. Dies At 85

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Funeral services were pending today for filmmaker and actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Oscar-nominated actor Robert Downey Jr. The senior Downey died Tuesday night, his son announced on his Instagram page. “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages...
Los Angeles, CAtheclevelandamerican.com

The Famous and Beautiful Actress Joanne Linville on ‘Star Trek’ who always acting Multiple movies and Dies at 93

Our beautiful and memorable actress comes on the episode of Star Trek and The twilight zone episodes in the year 1960. After that, she dies on Sunday in the Los Angeles place. Now, she reaches the age of 93. She has appeared on thousands of TV shows for her career from her career such as Studio One, The United States Steel Hour, Hawaii Five-O, Fun spoke, Colundo, and more. After these performances, she gets the chance to act on the big screen for many movies. These movies are ‘A Star is bro’, The Goddess with Kim Stanley, Scorpio, Burt Lancaster, Kris Kristofferson, Barba Streisand, and more. Lenville is also played the role of Gossip columnist Hedda Hopper for her ex-husband. It was directed by Mark Rydell in the year 2001. The TNT telefilm makes this telefilm with the James Dean and they are starting with the James Francisco.
MoviesHollywood Reporter

kevin smith

Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ Reboot Releases Official Trailer. Here’s the official first trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s reboot of the 1980s animated…. Malcolm Ingram ('Small Town Gay Bar') chronicles the career of longtime associate Kevin Smith in 'Clerk.'. Movie Reviews. Mar 17, 2021 4:46 pm.
Advocacyallaccess.com

Payton Smith

Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Big Machine Records’ Payton Smith has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network (CMN) Hospitals and Phi Mu Fraternity to perform a free, virtual one-hour concert this Thursday, July 15th at 7p (CT) benefitting CMN Hospitals and celebrating their 13-year partnership with the fraternity. The concert will be livestreamed here, and Smith will have a virtual meet-and-greet event after the show via the Riff app. To donate, text “PHIMU” to 51555 or click here.

Comments / 6

Community Policy