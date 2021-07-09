Vinyl Brunch becomes monthly event at Odessa Marriott

Odessa Arts, Endless Horizons and Odessa Marriott Hotel and Conference Center welcome back the Vinyl Brunch this Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Endless Horizons will be spinning vinyl records and will also have a pop-up shop with vinyl records and record players available for purchase, according to a press release. Attendees can enjoy brunch and mimosas inside Barrel and Derrick and listen to beats spun by Endless Horizons.