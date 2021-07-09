Cancel
School boards dispute on agenda if Legislature holds veto session

northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Jul. 9—Gov. John Bel Edwards' veto of a bill touted as a way to ensure taxpayers can see how local school boards are spending their money will be one of the targets of an override attempt if Louisiana lawmakers convene on July 20. The measure, House Bill 38, was vetoed...

