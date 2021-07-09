School boards dispute on agenda if Legislature holds veto session

On July 2nd Gov. Edwards officially vetoed 28 bills by Republican legislators, including bills that would have secured our Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms, protected women’s sports, prevented vaccine mandates, and guaranteed free and fair elections. Many of these bills vetoed by the governor passed in the state legislature with overwhelming bipartisan support. It is absolutely imperative that the state legislature take a stand and come together as a united body to override these reckless vetoes of legislation clearly supported by the great majority of people across District 22 and Louisiana. It is especially important that we summon the courage to override the vetoes of SB118 by Sen. Jay Morris(Constitutional Carry Bill) and the veto of SB156 by Sen. Beth Mizell(Fairness in Women’s Sports Bill).