Star-Studded Lineup for July 10 ‘Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday’ Global Virtual Concert/Fundraiser Benefiting

By admin_bitlc
beintheloopchicago.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGeezer Butler and Alice Cooper Join Star-Studded Lineup for July 10. Event Will Begin at 2PM Pacific Time from Rolling Live Studios. Tickets Now Available for Exclusive “VIP After Party” on July 11. STAND UP AND SHOUT FOR RONNIE JAMES DIO’S BIRTHDAY, the star-studded global virtual concert set for Saturday,...

Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar among Ronnie James Dio livestream additions

Tenacious D, Lzzy Hale and Sebastian Bach all added to July 10th livestream. Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Sammy Hagar, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Sebastian Bach, Motörhead’s Mikkey Dee, Duff McKagan, drummer Brian Tichy, Richie Kotzen, The Warning are honoring Ronnie James Dio. The global virtual concert, Stand Up and Shout for Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday, is set for Saturday, July 10th and starts at 5 pm ET/2 pm PT at Rolling Live Studios.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Rob Halford, Lizzy Hale, Sebastian Bach Added To Ronnie James Dio’s Birthday Celebration

Rob Halford (Judas Priest); Sammy Hagar (Van Halen, Chickenfoot, Montrose); Tenacious D‘s Jack Black and Kyle Gass; Lzzy Hale (Halestorm); Sebastian Bach, John Bush (Armored Saint); Mikkey Dee (Scorpions, Motörhead); Duff McKagan (Guns N' Roses); Brian Tichy (Whitesnake, Ozzy Osbourne); Tony winning singer Lena Hall (“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”); Richie Kotzen (Poison, Smith/Kotzen); Derek St. Holmes (Vanilla Fudge, Michael Schenker Group); Scott Travis (Judas Priest, Thin Lizzy); Ricky Warwick (Black Star Riders) and Mexican rock band The Warning have all been added to “Stand Up And Shout For Ronnie James Dio's Birthday event. The virtual event will stream on rollinglivestudios.com on Saturday, July 10th at 2 p.m. PDT. It will benefit The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund (www.diocancerfund.org), founded in memory of the late heavy metal icon who was the voice of Elf, Rainbow, Black Sabbath and DIO before losing his battle with gastric cancer in 2010.
Celebritiesbestclassicbands.com

Ronnie James Dio Autobiography is Being Published at Last

The long-awaited autobiography from heavy metal music icon Ronnie James Dio, long in the works, is finally being published. Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography arrives on July 27, 2021, by Permuted Press in the U.S. and Canada and Constable in the U.K. The book was co-written with British music journalist Mick Wall and Dio’s widow and long-time manager Wendy Dio.
Musicaudioinkradio.com

Rob Halford, Lzzy Hale and More Set for Virtual Ronnie James Dio Birthday Show

The late Ronnie James Dio’s birthday is on July 10, and in honor, a star-studded virtual event is taking place to benefit charity. The upcoming Ronnie James Dio virtual birthday celebration keeps adding more big name to its lineup, and the latest include Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale, Sammy Hagar and Guns N’ Roses bass player Duff McKagan.
Musicklbjfm.com

Members of Scorpions, Queensryche and Sebastian Bach to be featured at ‘Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp’

Rock ‘N’ Roll Fantasy Camp have announced a Las Vegas event next spring that will feature The Scorpions, Sebastian Bach and members of Queensryche. In addition, the Rockstar ‘mentors’ for the camp will include Vinny Appice (Dio, Black Sabbath), Gary Hoey, Lez Warner (The Cult), Teddy Adreadis (Guns n’ Roses, Alice Cooper), Zach Throne (Slash), Chris Reeve (Filter), John Corabi, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake) and many more.
Musicbiztucson.com

Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening Concert at the TCC

Encompassing hits from the iconic band’s career, including albums Led Zeppelin, Led Zeppelin II, Led Zeppelin IV and Physical Graffiti, Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, on Oct. 26 at Tucson Music Hall, celebrates the life and music of his father, the legendary Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham. Since the death...
Musicguitar.com

Five cheap ‘off-brand’ guitars that rocked the world

You don’t need an expensive instrument to create music that changes the world. Guitars are tools of conveyance, without a message to convey, the guitar is useless – it is the artist, not the tool, that makes the art. With that in mind, here are five guitar players who shunned...
Musicaudacy.com

The 25 Greatest Rock Covers

24. "Faith" - Limp Bizkit. 16. "One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer" - George Thorogood. 11. "Blinded By The Light" - Manfred Mann's Earth Band. Tune in next week to hear The 25 Biggest Soundtrack Songs.
Musicwiltonbulletin.com

Flashback: Metallica Play 'Seek and Destroy' in 2011 With All Former Bandmates

Earlier this week, Metallica announced plans to hold a 40th-anniversary celebration at San Francisco’s Chase Center on December 17th and December 19th. “It feels like just yesterday that we were hitting the stage playing our first show at Radio City in Anaheim, CA, in the spring of 1982!” they wrote in a letter to fans. “It’s been a nutty ride and even though most of the time it feels like we’re just getting started, we’re excited to celebrate the past four decades with you. What better way to mark this milestone than to invite the worldwide Metallica Family to join us in our hometown of San Francisco, CA.”
Rolling Stone

Album Guide: Metallica

Rolling Stone’s Essential Albums guides survey an iconic artist’s discography, breaking down their finest LPs into three tiers: Must-Haves, Further Listening, and Going Deeper. We also recommend key songs from other releases. When James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich formed Metallica in 1981, they were a couple of pimply faced, adrenaline-starved...
MusicRolling Stone

Excerpt: Ronnie James Dio on the Excitement and Fear of Joining Black Sabbath

Around the time of his 2010 death, Ronnie James Dio was writing his autobiography, recounting how he had broken out of central New York State’s regional rock scene to front three mold-breaking heavy-metal groups: Rainbow (with former Deep Purple guitar hero Ritchie Blackmore), Black Sabbath, and his own eponymous Dio band. In recent years, Dio’s widow Wendy and journalist Mick Wall completed the book, with Rainbow in the Dark: The Autobiography. set for a July 27th release.
Mega 99.3

20 Best Rock Albums of 2021 (So Far)

Has anybody told rock's biggest superstars that 2021 is underway? Judging from our list of the year's best albums to date, we're either in for a rather quiet period in terms of new releases, or one dominated by the genre's younger generations of artists. As of mid year, only four...
Celebritiesvhnd.com

David Lee Roth’s ‘Eat ‘Em and Smile’ Turns 35

Thirty five years ago today David Lee Roth released his debut full-length studio album Eat ‘Em and Smile. Released on July 7th, 1986, the album peaked at #4 on the US Billboard 200 while eventually achieving platinum status for a million sales. For his first full-length release, Roth worked with...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE ELLIOTT Says Performing 'All The Young Dudes' At FREDDIE MERCURY Tribute Concert Was 'The Best Four Minutes Of My Life On Stage'

During an appearance on the latest installment of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" music series, DEF LEPPARD singer and founding member Joe Elliott was asked what it was like to join surviving members of QUEEN, along with Ian Hunter, David Bowie and Mick Ronson, for a performance of "All The Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in April 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With the greatest of respect to everything that this band has done, it has to be one of the best three or four minutes of my life on stage — was getting up to do that number, for various different reasons. We were celebrating the life and times of Freddie Mercury, bringing AIDS awareness to the world. We were No. 1 all over the world with 'Adrenalize' and 'Let's Get Rocked' at the time of that concert. And so many of our musical heroes were there. Obviosly, the remaining members of QUEEN. Tony Iommi played rhythm guitar with Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] nearly the entire set — Tony from BLACK SABBATH. And you're looking at all the different singers that were there — Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant. And the bands that performed — like GN'R [GUNS N' ROSES] [and] ourselves — it was an incredible moment. But to see everybody that meant anything to us as a collective band or us as individuals, being on stage doing the anthem of our generation, as far as I'm concerned, was just unbelievable. You're looking at, as I said, the remaining members of QUEEN, with Mick Ronson on guitar, David Bowie playing the sax and Ian Hunter singing. It was one of those moments where Brian said, 'You're gonna get up and do the backing vocals?' And I said, 'You try stopping me.' And I remember I grabbed Phil [Collen, DEF LEPPARD guitarist]. Phil was a little reluctant at first. I said, 'If you don't do this, you're gonna regret this for the rest of your life.' And I almost kind of kidnapped him, dragged him on with me. So the two of us were shadowing on either side of Brian May and singing with this guy that had become a lifelong friend of ours a decade earlier anyway. And it was a just a magical moment; it can't be replicated. I can do some amazing things from now till the day that we don't do this anymore, and we have done some amazing things starting back in 1979. But that four minutes was the cherry on top of an immense cake. It was just phenomenal. Even now thinking about it, the hairs on my arms are getting all weird. It's just a fantastic thing that we were in the right place at the right time. It's nothing to do with us. That song was, obviously, chosen by, I would imagine, Brian and Roger [Taylor, QUEEN drummer], who would have been the two who had more say than anybody else."

