American Airlines bars woman bodybuilder from DFW-to-Miami flight for offensive clothing

By Marin Wolf, The Dallas Morning News
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

A woman bodybuilder was barred from boarding an American Airlines flight at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport on Thursday because her clothing was deemed offensive. Deniz Saypinar, a 26-year-old professional bodybuilder from Turkey, was flying to Miami when airline staff flagged her attire as inappropriate. After missing her flight, she posted an Instagram story on her social media platform of 1 million followers detailing the ordeal.

Charlotte, NCPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

‘Everyone was crying’: Passengers heard ‘boom’ before emergency landing at CLT

CHARLOTTE — An American Airlines flight out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport bound for Seattle had just lifted off before passengers said they heard a loud boom. More than 100 passengers were on board Flight 2775 on Sunday when things quickly took a turn. A passenger told anchor Susanna Black that the situation got so dire that she wasn’t sure she’d make it off alive.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Dot

‘They literally did what they needed to’: Viral TikTok showing woman restrained with duct tape on American Airlines flight sparks debate

Viewers are divided after a viral TikTok showed a reportedly mentally ill woman being restrained with duct tape on an American Airlines flight after allegedly trying to exit the plane mid-air. @lol.ariee. so this happened on my american airline flight #waittilltheend #DFW #americanairlines #lawsuit #fypシ. ♬ original sound – arieana...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Model hits out at Delta airlines for ‘breaking her wheelchair’ and leaving her stranded

Model and disability advocate Bri Scaleese has shared a TikTok video claiming that Delta Airlines broke her wheelchair, just weeks after her friend was involved in a similar incident that also went viral online.Scaleese did not provide details of the Delta flight she took, but said she found her wheelchair was damaged beyond repair. Airline protocols don’t allow wheelchair users to sit in them during flights, meaning the wheelchair has to be transported in the hold along with passengers’ baggage. But this comes with an inherent risk of damage and mishandling – according to the Washington Post, US airlines reported 15,000...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BOCANEWSNOW

Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement

Party Plane! Woman Flirts, Drinks, Stands At Galley For More Than Half An Hour. Flight Attendant Doesn’t Care. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher ATLANTA, GA (BocaNewsNow.com) — A Delta Airlines Flight Attendant told a reporter Monday that her most important job is serving alcohol to the first class cabin, not enforcing mask compliance. […] The article Delta Airlines Flight Attendant: Serving Booze More Important Than Mask Enforcement appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
Lifestyle98online.com

Bodybuilder banned from boarding flight over ‘disturbing’ outfit

(From News.com.au) A bodybuilder was rejected from boarding a plane on Thursday after staff claimed her outfit would “disturb families.”. American Airlines employees found Deniz Saypinar‘s outfit of denim shorts and a small brown tank top to be too skimpy for the cabin. American Airlines‘ rules state: “Dress appropriately; bare feet or offensive clothing aren’t allowed.”
Charlotte, NCCBS News

American Airlines flight disrupted by teens who refused to wear masks

Passengers aboard an American Airlines flight to the Bahamas spent an unexpected night in Charlotte, North Carolina, after unruly passengers refused to comply with a federal mask mandate. The incident — which came during one of the busiest travel weeks of the year — is only the latest involving passengers...
LifestyleNewsweek

Woman Shares Secret Compartment for Period Products on Delta Planes

A TikTok user has shared a handy tip for air passengers who need toiletries mid-flight, especially women having their periods. Joselin Lora, who says she works for Delta Air Lines, posted a video that shows a secret compartment filled with supplies, which is behind the mirror in an airplane bathroom. The clip has already been watched more than 5 million times.
Los Angeles, CANewsweek

United Airlines Passenger Carrying Large Wad of Cash Causes Emergency Landing

A United Airlines flight to Los Angeles had to be diverted to Denver after a passenger seen carrying what appeared to be a large wad of cash caused a disturbance on board. The United flight 2649 from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) was forced to land at Denver Airport on Monday night because of an unruly passenger.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

American Airlines Recalls All Flight Attendants From Leave, Will Hire New Crew to Avoid Shortage

American Airlines is set to recall all remaining flight attendants from long-term leaves of absence and is poised to restart new flight attendant hiring to head off a crew shortage as the rebound in travel demand continues unabated. The Dallas Fort Worth-based carrier is even considering vacation buybacks as its struggles to match employee scheduling with its planned operation.

