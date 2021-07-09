Will Pace places second in the nation

On Friday, July 2nd, the winners of the Future Business Leaders of America National Leadership Conference were announced, and Seminole County Middle High School FBLA’s own Will Pace was on the winner’s list for the job interview competition. “This year’s competitions have been quite different, to say the least. Because of COVID-19 safety guidelines all conferences and competitions have been virtual, making each competition much more stressful and rigorous than usual,” commented Seminole County FBLA advisor Kathryn Touchton.