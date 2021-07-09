‘Indiana Jones 5’ Set Photos Reveal Possible Setting and Plot

Indiana Jones 5 has been filming for a few weeks now, and it's safe to say that fans have been intrigued to see exactly what the sequel brings to the long-beloved franchise. An array of new cast members will be joining Harrison Ford in the upcoming blockbuster, including Fleabag and Solo: A Star Wars Story star Phoebe Waller-Bridge. While we don't know exactly what role the award-winning actress will be performing in Indiana Jones 5, a new series of set photos show what her character will look like in the film. The photos, which you can check out below, show Bridge in a 1960s-esque outfit. Whether or not that indicates what era her character will be from (or if she's just a fan of vintage clothing) remains to be seen.