Gary Black rolls out county coordinators for his “Team 22” Grassroots Initiative in all 159 Georgia counties
Gary Black, Georgia Agriculture Commissioner and U.S. Senate Candidate has rolled out County Coordinators for his “Team 22” Grassroots Initiative in each of Georgia’s 159 Counties. With many counties adding multiple coordinators, that’s 220 committed organizers in the three weeks since he announced his candidacy. 56 counties already have a 22-member team. This is an unprecedented success for a statewide grassroots organization.www.donalsonvillenews.com
