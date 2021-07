PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A rioter who admitted to arson and assault was sentenced to 4 years in prison Monday for his role in setting fire to the Justice Center in 2020. Cyan Waters Bass was arrested following the riot of September 23, 2020. Authorities said that night he used a wrist rocket slingshot to damage windows and then used a flammable liquid to set the Justice Center on fire, then ran toward Chapman Square and threw a Molotov cocktail toward police officers.