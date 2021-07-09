Cancel
The World’s Highest Hotel, J Hotel Shanghai Tower is Open

Cover picture for the article

J Hotel Shanghai Tower is open and is now the highest hotel in the world. Located in Shanghai Tower, J Hotel offers unparalleled views across all of Shanghai, China. Located on floors 101 to 120, J Hotel is not only the highest hotel in the world but it can also boast about being located inside the second-tallest building in the world.

