Following the explosive opening of DC’s newest event, Batman and Superman get involved, Darkseid looms and the missing JSA take precedence. The twists only keep coming from there as Joshua Williamson pens one of the most exciting comic events in recent memory. With Jesus Merino and Paul Pelletier joining Xermanico, readers get the chance to experience a first class depiction of the very heart of the DC Universe, and it is well worth everyone’s time.