For the Record, Op. 162: Vijay Gupta; Ilya Gringolts; Mikhail and Ivan Pochekin; Emmanuele Baldini; Attacca Quartet

By Laurie Niles
violinist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to "For the Record," Violinist.com's weekly roundup of new releases of recordings by violinists, violists, cellists and other classical musicians. We hope it helps you keep track of your favorite artists, as well as find some new ones to add to your listening!. Vijay Gupta, violin. Reena Esmail, composer.

MusicNPR

From Haydn To Flying Lotus, Attacca Quartet Embraces Music Non-Stop

One of the most adventurous classical ensembles, the Grammy Award-winning Attacca Quartet, has made its reputation with an eclectic musical palette – they've explored the string quartets of Haydn and Beethoven and premiered new pieces by contemporary composers. But the latest album from the group – violinists Amy Schroeder and Domenic Salerni, violist Nathan Schram and cellist Andrew Yee – might be their most surprising: Real Life features adaptations of electronic dance music by Flying Lotus, Louis Cole and Daedelus, among others.
Musicviolinist.com

For the Record, Op. 161: Verona Quartet's 'Diffusion'

Welcome to "For the Record," Violinist.com's weekly roundup of new releases of recordings by violinists, violists, cellists and other classical musicians. We hope it helps you keep track of your favorite artists, as well as find some new ones to add to your listening!. Jonathan Ong, violinist. Dorothy Ro, violinist.
Musictheviolinchannel.com

ON THIS DAY | Today is Violin Virtuoso Ilya Gringolts' 39th Birthday!

Soviet-born Swiss violin virtuoso Ilya Gringolts was born on this day in 1982. He has performed with orchestras including the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Symphony Orchestra, St. Petersburg Philharmonic, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin. As a violinist who frequently premieres contemporary music, Gringolts founded the I&I foundation...
Oberlin, OHoberlin.edu

Richard Hoffmann, Composer and Protégé of Arnold Schoenberg, Dies at 96

Richard Hoffmann’s Viennese heritage provided a cherished link to many of the great Western composers. Family ties provided Hoffmann with another crucial link: to one of the 20th century’s most fertile musical minds. A professor of composition at Oberlin Conservatory for 50 years, Hoffmann imparted his wisdom upon generations of...
Musickrcu.org

Attacca Quartet, 'Real Life'

While steeped in the tradition of Haydn and Beethoven, the musicians of the versatile, Grammy-winning Attacca Quartet have transformed themselves into an electronica-dance-ambient string quartet for their new album, Real Life. The title track, with its pulsating, manic energy, blurs electronic and acoustic sounds, forces your body to move and, in effect, asks the question: What can and should a classical string quartet be doing in the 21st century? This curveball of an album, the band's first on a big label (Sony Classical), may be polarizing for both purists and poptimists. Still, it demands attention.
Theater & Dancejazztimes.com

Leni Stern: Dance (LSR)

Composer, guitarist, and vocalist Leni Stern grew up in Germany on Bach and Mozart. Her early albums, recorded in the late ’80s after she came to the States to study jazz, featured top-shelf colleagues like Paul Motian, Bill Frisell, and Larry Willis. But about 15 years ago she fell under the sway of West African music, which has informed all of her subsequent projects. Dance features her longtime Senegalese-born rhythm section of electric bassist Mamadou Ba and Alioune Faye on percussion (primarily the goblet djembe drum). For the second straight album, Argentinian keyboardist Leo Genovese (Esperanza Spalding, Jack DeJohnette) rounds out the core quartet.
Rock Musicmusicalamerica.com

Bright Shiny Things Realeases Ink, The Award-Winning Merz Trio's Immersive Debut Album Featuring Ravel's Piano Trio

Includes Music of Debussy, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Josephine Baker, Mélanie Bonis. and Merz Pianist Lee Dionne, Plus Spoken Texts of Pre-WWI Writers. NEW YORK, NY–On August 20, 2021, Bright Shiny Things releases INK [BSTC-0148], an immersive exploration of Ravel’s iconic Piano Trio and the period in which it was written that marks the debut album from the award-winning Merz Trio – pianist Lee Dionne, violinist Brigid Coleridge and cellist Julia Yang. In keeping with Merz Trio’s creative programming style, the album’s unique structure intersperses the four movements of Ravel’s trio with new arrangements by the ensemble of works from Vincent Scotto channeled through Josephine Baker, Lili and Nadia Boulanger, Debussy, plus music by French late-Romantic composer Mélanie Bonis and a Ravel-inspired piece by Merz pianist Lee Dionne. To reflect “the voices that were in the air and on the streets in 1914,” the recording also includes excerpts from poems and diaries by the writers Charles Péguy, Anna de Noailles, Léon-Paul Fargue, Jean Cocteau, Alain-Fournier, Blaise Cendrars, and Guillaume Apollinaire. The members of the trio read these excerpts themselves, blending their own voices with those from Ravel’s time in a verbal echo of their musical interpretation of his celebrated Piano Trio.
MusicThe Spokesman-Review

Zuill Bailey’s new release of Bach cello solos is bracing, pleasurable and inspiring

As though the COVID-19 pandemic had never happened, bringing the normal patterns of life, and particularly those of the performing arts, to an eerie and threatening standstill, Zuill Bailey is back to work. On Monday, he will be rehearsing in Manito Park for the Mozart on a Summer’s Eve concerts, which take place on July 20 and 21. Also on Monday, Octave Records is making available his new recording of the Six Suites for Solo Cello of Johann Sebastian Bach.
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Natsuki Tamura: Koki Solo

Birthday celebrations have found their way into jazz recordings since the Louis Armstrong era. Illinois Jacquet, Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson, and Jaco Pastorius have directly baked the cake into album titles while other artists have taken an indirect approach to celebrating. Satoko Fujii broke the mold in 2019 with a new release each month in commemoration of her sixtieth birthday. Now her partner and frequent collaborator, Natsuki Tamura takes a page from Fujii's book with his solo recording Koki Solo. The release is in celebration of Tamura's seventieth birthday.
Musicwfmt.com

Sibelius: Orchestral Works – Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Edward Gardner

Following their acclaimed recordings of Schoenberg and Britten’s Peter Grimes, Edward Gardner and the Bergen Philharmonic turn their attention to the music of Sibelius. Written in 1913 for the singer Aino Ackté, the tone poem Luonnotar draws on text from the Finnish national epic poem, the Kalevala. Its virtuosic demands are ably met here by award-wining soprano Lise Davidsen, who is also featured in the Suite from Pelleas and Melisande, music re-worked by Sibelius from his incidental music written for the first performances of Maeterlinck’s play in Helsinki in 1905. The tone poem Tapiola, from 1926, is Sibelius’ last great masterpiece and evokes the forests of his native Finland. The program is completed by a pair of much earlier works, Rakastava (The Lover) and Vårsång (Spring Song).
MusicThe Guardian

Classical home listening: Nino Rota, Philip Glass and Stravinsky

The composer, pianist and conductor Nino Rota (1911-79) is best remembered for countless brilliant cinema scores, notably for The Godfather and The Godfather Part II, but also for classics by his fellow Italians, the directors Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti and Franco Zeffirelli: La Strada, Amarcord, La Dolce Vita and Juliet of the Spirits among them. Throughout his life, and despite composing on average 10 film scores a year, Rota also wrote concert music and opera. Nino Rota’s Chamber Music (Alpha Classics), performed by star players of the Berlin Philharmonic and friends – including Emmanuel Pahud (flute), Daishin Kashimoto (violin) and Paul Meyer (clarinet) – showcases Rota’s distinctive creative voice, its variety, point and spirit.
MusicThe Quietus

Reissue Of The Week: Alice Coltrane & Spiritual Jazz

"What in the name of Lester Young's pork pie hat is spiritual about most music currently labelled spiritual jazz?" asks Daniel Spicer in this week's reissue feature. As a music journalist, I receive a lot of emails from PRs and labels telling me about the latest releases. And, at least a couple of times a month, I’m alerted to a new album or artist being touted as spiritual jazz. In fact, it happened just this week. An email popped into my inbox raving about a “Bristolian sax and drums duo… who combine propulsive rhythms with powerful improvisation to create a uniquely heavy spiritual jazz sound". Of course, the definition of jazz is pretty elastic these days but this turned out to be a somewhat extreme example of stretching the truth: pounding, stadium-sized drums with a lugubrious tenor sax moan, swathed in a miasmic cloud of electronics. It sure didn’t sound too much like jazz.
MusicPioneer Press

Minnesota Orchestra review: Full orchestra, fill-in conductor create memorable summer opening

Osmo Vänskä played understudy for his own orchestra when Russian guest conductor Dima Slobodeniouk bumped up against COVID-related visa and travel restrictions. Jon Kimura Parker, the orchestra’s creative partner for summer programming and guest piano soloist, noted that when the orchestra found itself in a scramble, they were lucky enough to get a celebrity to replace Slobodeniouk: Minnesota Orchestra’s own music director.
Bloomington, INmagbloom.com

Pacifica Quartet Wins Another Grammy

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Indiana University’s quartet-in-residence, The Pacifica Quartet, was awarded Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for its album Contemporary Voices. The quartet, which has been at IU since 2012, won in the same category in 2008 for Elliott Carter: String Quartets Nos. 1 and 5. The second...
Musicallaboutjazz.com

Space Quartet: Directions

Listen closely to Directions by Rafael Toral's Space Quartet and try to ignore the voice in your head of June Tyson chanting, "space is the place, space is the place." While this is an instrumental production and Toral was born more than fifty years after Sun Ra, a similar aura permeates these six tracks. It's not that Toral is dealing with the evolution of big band music through the lens of Afrofuturism, like Sun Ra's early use of synthesizers and electronic keyboards. Toral has adopted and adapted customized electronics into his space program. This space music which began in 2004 as a solo investigation, has evolved from circuits and motherboards into a kind of merger with anthropoids. There was collaboration with the likes of Jim O'Rourke, Davu Seru Sei Miguel, Chris Corsano, John Edwards, Evan Parker, Christian Marclay, and Rhys Chatham. His first Space Quartet (Clean Feed, 2018) included bassist Hugo Antunes (heard here), but he has altered his lineup by adding drummer Nuno Morão and saxophonist Nuno Torres.
Musictheartsdesk.com

Carducci Quartet, Wigmore Hall review - complexity and depth

Carducci Quartet: a distinctive tone, rich and darkly burnishedTom Barnes. Add to that a modest running time, the Shostakovich Seventh and Beethoven op. 95 are the two composers’ shortest quartets, and the result is a perfect offering for casual Sunday morning recital. Not that the Carduccis ever rest on their...

