National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) The National Institute of General Medical Sciences (NIGMS) announces updated guidance for NIGMS Funding for Investigators with Substantial Research Support that will be used in making funding decisions for R01s, R35s and other research grants to investigators with high levels of research funding from all sources as reported by their institutions. For the purpose of this guidance, NIGMS considers a PD/PI to have a high level of research support if their research funding from all sources will exceed $1,500,000 in annual total costs should the application under consideration be funded. NIGMS will require Council review and approval for such applications. These new guidelines will help ensure NIGMS invests taxpayer funds as effectively as possible to support important biomedical research.