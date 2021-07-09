Cancel
The 5:00 News: Severe Weather, James Cates and NIL

By Brighton McConnell
chapelboro.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article97.9 The Hill News Director Brighton McConnell shares the latest local news headlines to finish the week on Friday, July 9. A severe thunderstorm sweeps through the region and leads to high water. A push from community members for UNC to honor James Cates Jr. is getting renewed calls. Plus: Hubert Davis lands his first five-star recruit for UNC men’s basketball and Mack Brown discusses how the football program is handling name, image and likeness changes.

chapelboro.com

