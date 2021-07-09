Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Herndon, VA

And What a Year it Was in Herndon

By Mercia Hobson
herndonconnection.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the COVID-19 pandemic raged across her Town of Herndon, Rotarian Signe Friedrichs masked up and gathered up other masked service volunteers, business leaders, and nonprofit leaders. Together they collaborated to make their little town’s 4.293 square miles a better place for all to live. In tandem with others, Friedrichs advanced the ideas of individuals willing to make a difference and listened to other individuals struggling to survive during the pandemic.

www.herndonconnection.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Herndon, VA
Government
Herndon, VA
Society
Local
Virginia Government
City
Herndon, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charitable Organizations#Volunteers#Amphora Diner Deluxe#Service Above Self#Non Rotarians#The Rotary Club#Green Lizard Cycling#Weird Brothers Coffee#Herndon Town#The Main Club#Herndon Rotary Club#Amphora
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Jim Jordan among McCarthy picks for Jan. 6 panel

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday is expected to pick five Republicans to serve on the special House committee created to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The top Republican on the bipartisan panel will be Rep. Jim Banks (Ind.), a rising star who is serving...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Microsoft Exchange hack caused by China, US and allies say

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and Western allies formally blamed China on Monday for a massive hack of Microsoft Exchange email server software and accused Beijing of working with criminal hackers in ransomware attacks and other cyber operations. The announcements, though not accompanied by sanctions against the Chinese government,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Canada to open border for vaccinated Americans starting Aug. 9

Fully vaccinated Americans and permanent residents will be allowed to enter Canada for non-essential travel beginning Aug. 9, Canadian government ministers announced Monday. The announcement marked the first step toward opening the country's border for all international tourists. Non-essential travel to Canada has been banned since March 2020, and Canada's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A Capitol rioter was sentenced to 8 months in prison on Monday, the first felony sentence imposed on a participant in the attack on Jan. 6. Paul Allard Hodgkins had pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of an official proceeding, which carries a maximum possible sentence of 20 years in prison.
WorldNBC News

Haiti's interim prime minister Joseph says he will step down

WASHINGTON — Claude Joseph, who has nominally led Haiti as acting prime minister since the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, said in a Washington Post interview published on Monday he has agreed to step down, handing power to a challenger backed by the international community. The announcement appears to end...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

Five Texas state Democrats have tested positive for COVID-19

Washington — Five members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus who are temporarily living in Washington, D.C., have now tested positive for COVID-19, a person familiar with the situation told CBS News. A statement late Sunday from state Representative Trey Martinez Fischer of San Antonio, who was one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy