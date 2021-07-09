And What a Year it Was in Herndon

As the COVID-19 pandemic raged across her Town of Herndon, Rotarian Signe Friedrichs masked up and gathered up other masked service volunteers, business leaders, and nonprofit leaders. Together they collaborated to make their little town’s 4.293 square miles a better place for all to live. In tandem with others, Friedrichs advanced the ideas of individuals willing to make a difference and listened to other individuals struggling to survive during the pandemic.