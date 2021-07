The House of Grimaldi has always been known for its style and elegance, linked to the great fashion designers of Europe, and remembered for trailblazing when it comes to their beauty choices, too (case in point: the punk princess, Princess Charlene, with her undercut). So it is unsurprising that its de facto matriarch, Princess Caroline, has embraced ageing in the most graceful way possible, showing off her silver-hued locks at the recent Red Cross Summer concert in Monte Carlo.