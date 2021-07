Health officials continue to urge caution as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads in Arizona. Delta is thought to be the most transmissible strain of the virus yet. Medical experts say the best protection against the delta variant is to get fully vaccinated. About 44% of Arizonans are now fully immunized — that’s below the national average. As the extremely infectious delta variant spreads, areas of the country with lower vaccination rates are now tending to see higher caseloads. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now classifies Arizona’s level of COVID-19 community transmission as “substantial” while most of the country remains at the “moderate” level.