In the previous century, the space race was a two-sided battle between the United States and the USSR. Today, different countries around the world, from New Zealand to South Africa, are vying for a slice of the market amidst the boom in the commercial space economy. In Europe, both Britain and Germany appear to have all the conditions in place to become leaders in the field. Both countries have a rich pedigree of scientific and industrial innovation and could play a big part in the European Space Agency’s plans for the coming years. On paper, their ability to play a leading role in Europe’s space economy seems reasonable. But what path will each country follow to achieve this?