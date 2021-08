Dirt Bike Attack Witness

AN EYEWITNESS TO THE BRUTAL ATTACK OF A MOTORIST BY A GROUP OF DIRT BIKERS IN SPRINGFIELD MONDAY NIGHT IS SPEAKING OUT TO WESTERN MASS NEWS. CARLOS RIVERA..SHARING WITH WESTERN MASS NEWS WHAT HE WITNESSED Monday night...the brutal beating of a man BY A GROUP OF DIRT BIKE AND A-T-V RIDERS NEAR THE X INTERSECTION IN SPRINGFIELD. RIVERA SAYS HE WAS AT A traffic LIGHT..WHEN HE SAW THE DRIVER IN FRONT OF HIM..NOW IDENTIFIED AS 38 year old SEAN SULLIVAN seen here in a picture with his girlfriend...GET into AN ALTERCATION WITH A GROUP OF 7 OR MORE RIDERS.