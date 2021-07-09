Sharon Stone, 63, Responds To RMR Dating Speculation In New Video: Watch

Sharon Stone stole the show at the 75th Cannes Film Festival when she donned this strapless blue gown with massive 3D floral appliques all over it!. When it comes to Sharon Stone, 63, she sure knows how to make a statement and that’s exactly what she did when she attended The Story of My Wife premiere during the Cannes Film Festival on July 14. Sharon looked stunning in her unique Dolce & Gabbana Autumn/Winter 2020 Couture gown which was bright blue and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. The tulle dress was completely covered in bright, colorful 3D floral embellishments while the skirt was extra poofy with a long train in the back.