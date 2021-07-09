Cancel
Celebrities

Sharon Stone, 63, Responds To RMR Dating Speculation In New Video: Watch

By Jessica Wang
Hollywood Life
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Stone had a very LOL response when asked about RMR dating rumors. Watch the clip. Sharon Stone has responded to those RMR dating rumors. The actress, 63, provided a resounding, laugh-filled “no” when asked by a photographer if it were true that she and the rapper, 25, were dating. Sharon and her son Roan, 21, were approached while en route to their car in Beverly Hills on Thursday, July 8. When asked about the romance rumors, the mother-son duo burst into laughter. Watch the hilarious clip HERE!

Sharon Stone
Phil Bronstein
#Rmr#Basic Instinct#Page Six#Golden Globe#Entertainment Tonight
