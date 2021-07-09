Cancel
Yavapai County, AZ

Flash Flood Warning issued for Yavapai by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:59:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yavapai The National Weather Service in Flagstaff has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Yavapai County in west central Arizona * Until 700 PM MST. * At 357 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain from Prescott to Iron Springs to the northwest along Mint Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. Between 0.75 and 1.75 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life-threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life-threatening flash flooding of low-water crossings, creeks, normally dry washes and roads. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Prescott, Prescott Valley, Williamson Valley, Yavapai Campground, Iron Springs, Prescott Airport, Indian Hill West Prescott, Downtown Prescott, Prescott Gateway Mall, Oak Knoll Village, White Spar Campground, Lynx Lake Dam and Prescott Valley Event Center. This includes the following highways State Route 69 between mile markers 288 and 296. State Route 89 between mile markers 309 and 324. State Route 89A between mile markers 318 and 322. This includes the following streams and drainages Mud Tank Wash, Bannon Creek, Miller Creek, Dillon Wash, Willow Creek, Butte Creek, Humphrey Wash, Spence Creek, Strickland Wash, Horse Wash, Hitt Wash, Lynx Creek, Agua Fria River, Granite Creek, Iron Springs Wash, Bottleneck Wash, Mint Wash, Butte Wash, Cooper Wash, Little Chino Valley, Skull Valley Wash and Williamson Valley Wash. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

alerts.weather.gov

