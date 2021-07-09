Cancel
Davidson County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Randolph by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Seek shelter in a nearby building or vehicle. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph are capable of knocking down tree limbs and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture and other light outdoor objects. Target Area: Davidson; Forsyth; Guilford; Randolph THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT FORSYTH...NORTH DAVIDSON NORTHWESTERN RANDOLPH AND WESTERN GUILFORD COUNTIES UNTIL 800 PM EDT At 656 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Winston-Salem and covering much of Forsyth County, moving southeast at 20 mph. Wind gusts up to 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Heavy rain of up to 1 inch in 20 minutes may produce urban and small stream flooding. Locations impacted include Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, Asheboro, Lexington, Randleman, Thomasville, Kernersville, Clemmons and Bermuda Run.

