Flood Warning issued for Hartford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Keep children away from storm drains, culverts, creeks and streams. Water levels can rise rapidly and sweep children away. Target Area: Hartford The National Weather Service in Norton has extended the * Flood Warning for Hartford County in northern Connecticut Tolland County in northern Connecticut Windham County in northern Connecticut Southwestern Worcester County in central Massachusetts Southeastern Hampden County in western Massachusetts * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 653 PM EDT, Gauge reports indicated flooding from heavy rainfall earlier today will slowly diminish this evening. Flooding is already occurring in Hartford to Springfield Corridor and surrounding communities. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain had fallen. Any additional rainfall this evening will exacerbate lingering flooding issues. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Springfield, Hartford, New Britain, West Hartford, Bristol, Manchester, East Hartford, Enfield, Southington, Glastonbury, Newington, Vernon, Windsor, Agawam, Wethersfield, Mansfield, South Windsor, Farmington, Windham and Plainfield.