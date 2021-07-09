Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:58:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 16:07:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pima THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM MST The tornado threat has diminished and the Tornado Warning will be allowed to expire. However, large hail and damaging winds remain likely and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for the area. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Tucson.