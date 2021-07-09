Cancel
Laramie County, WY

Laramie County Clerk Announces Start of Absentee Voting for Fire District Consolidation Election

The Cheyenne Post
The Cheyenne Post
Only voters living in Fire Districts #2 and #8 may vote in the August election. Laramie County Fire Districts #2 and #8 are holding an election for voters in areas served by the districts on Tues., Aug. 17, according to Laramie County Clerk Debra Lee. The election seeks voter approval for the consolidation or merger of the two fire districts into a single new district called Laramie County Fire Authority. The County Clerk’s office is conducting the election, which is only open to qualified electors living within the service areas of the two districts.

