Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Cedar, Des Moines, Henry, Iowa, Jefferson, Johnson by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 17:59:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Cedar; Des Moines; Henry; Iowa; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Van Buren; Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN VAN BUREN...WESTERN CEDAR...EASTERN KEOKUK...BENTON...WASHINGTON WESTERN MUSCATINE...JEFFERSON...SOUTHERN LINN...HENRY...DES MOINES LOUISA...JOHNSON...SOUTHWESTERN JONES...IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL LEE COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM CDT At 558 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Newhall to near Crawfordsville. Movement was southeast at 45 mph. Half inch hail is possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Cedar Rapids, Iowa City, Burlington, Muscatine, Fairfield, Mount Pleasant, Washington, Vinton, Marengo, West Branch, Wapello, Columbus Junction, Mechanicsville, Marion, Coralville, North Liberty, Hiawatha, Mount Vernon, West Liberty and Robins. This includes the following highways Interstate 80 in Iowa between mile markers 209 and 264. Interstate 380 between mile markers 1 and 29.