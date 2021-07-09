Cancel
Logan County, CO

Severe Weather Statement issued for Logan by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 14:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Logan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 530 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LOGAN COUNTY At 457 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles southwest of Fleming, or 13 miles east of Sterling, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. A 70 mph wind gust was reported with this storm at 4:45 PM MDT between Sterling and Iliff. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Fleming and St Petersburg. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov

