Special Weather Statement issued for Central and Southern Valley, Western Roosevelt by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and Southern Valley; Western Roosevelt SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN ROOSEVELT AND EAST CENTRAL VALLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles northwest of Lustre, or 31 miles southeast of Opheim, moving southeast at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lustre.alerts.weather.gov
