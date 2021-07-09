Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for New Castle by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 18:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: New Castle The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Cumberland County in southern New Jersey Salem County in southern New Jersey Central Gloucester County in southern New Jersey * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 657 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Carneys Point to Delaware City to Mount Pleasant, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. * Locations impacted include Wilmington, Vineland, Millville, Bridgeton, Glassboro, Pennsville, Pitman, Clayton, Carneys Point, New Castle, Penns Grove, Salem, Woodstown, Alloway, Quinton, Swedesboro, Delaware City, Elmer, Greenwich and Shiloh. This includes the following highways New Jersey Turnpike between exits 1 and 2. Interstate 295 in New Jersey between mile markers 0 and 10. Atlantic City Expressway between mile markers 43 and 44. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH