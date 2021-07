FULLERTON, Calif. - Head softball coach Kelly Ford announced on Tuesday that Myka Sutherlin has joined the program as a transfer from Pacific. The right-handed pitcher and outfielder, a native of Gilbert, Ariz., spent three years as a Tiger. She was named a First Team All-West Coast Conference honoree in 2021. She had an outstanding season in the circle for the Tigers, going 6-2 with a 1.88 ERA, which was third in the WCC. Her most notable performance of the season took place on April 10 with a seven-inning complete game shutout at San Diego in which she only surrendered five hits. She had a total of 49 strikeouts on the season.