ANdrew BeNsoN ’20 and SydNey KaNg ’22 have broken so many Exeter swimming records, they’ve busted the record board. The speedy pair own 24 pool, school and/or New England records between them. Their marks — and every other pool, school and New England prep school swimming and diving record — are meant to be reflected on the sprawling record board that hangs at the west end of Nekton Pool. The records date back to the school mark Malindi Davies ‘94 set in the girls 100-meter breaststroke 28 years ago. The record board itself? Even older.