Blaine County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Blaine, Chouteau, Hill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 16:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. If you are on or near any area lakes, be prepared to get out of the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Blaine; Chouteau; Hill SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHERN FERGUS...SOUTHWESTERN BLAINE...SOUTHERN HILL AND NORTHEASTERN CHOUTEAU COUNTIES UNTIL 545 PM MDT At 457 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms clustered around the Bear`s Paw Mountains. Movement was southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Big Sandy, Azure, Parker School, Agency, St. Pierre, Sangrey, Boneau, Box Elder, Rocky Boy, Laredo, Kenilworth, Lloyd, Judith Landing, Iliad and Virgelle. This includes Highway 87 between mile markers 58 and 101.

alerts.weather.gov

