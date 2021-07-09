Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cecil by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cecil THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR EASTERN CECIL COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Sterling Virginia.

