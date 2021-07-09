A summer journey to June Lake in California’s Eastern Sierra

Mammoth may be a more popular destination in California’s Eastern Sierra, but its neighbor June Lake is just as beautiful and also offers unlimited outdoor fun and adventure, such as great fishing, hiking, skiing, sightseeing and more.

Tucked at the base of 10,909-foot Carson Peak, the scenic little town and the 14-mile-long June Lake Loop that surrounds it have been attracting nature-lovers since Hollywood discovered the area in the 1920s.

A couple friends and I began a recent getaway to June Lake at Whispering Pines Motel & Cabins, a rustic and beautiful property situated at the base of Carson Peak and 1.5 miles from June Mountain. The resort offers motel rooms, cabins, and two-bedroom suites for skiers and families who love the beauty of the Sierras.

Our suite at Whispering Pines came with a large living room with sleeper sofa and TV, a separate bedroom with a queen bed, and a full kitchen with oven/stove, sink and dining table. The room had a cozy, mountain feel and boasted incredible mountain views from the living room and bedroom. In fact, we could see two flowing waterfalls from the couch!

Once acquainted with the room, we went exploring. One of the highlights of town is driving the June Lake Loop

“For a quaint town with a year round population of 600, the June Lake Loop has an incredible amount of offerings including four lakes, six trailheads, a ski area, brewery, craft cannabis boutique, world class spa and music venue,” said local resident and businessman Jamie Schectman, president of B-ROC, LLC. “The natural beauty holds its own against many other internationally famous destinations and is frequently being compared with the Alps, but it is located in the Golden State California.”

The loop begins along the southernmost rim of the Mono Basin, where SR 158 veers away from Highway 395. It follows a horseshoe shaped canyon, surrounded by mountains and traverses four glistening, majestic lakes.

June Lake is about a mile long and a half-mile wide, and is served by two marinas. The picturesque lake is ideal for boating, fishing, paddling and sailing, or as we did, walking around the shoreline skimming stones and admiring incredible views. The lake also boasts a swimming beach, campgrounds and RV parks.

Gull Lake is the smallest of the four lakes. It offers a boat landing, a community park, a few summer homes and condos, and a campground. Gull Lake is popular among fisherman because of its good trout fishing.

Silver Lake is set in the heart of the Sierra Nevada at the base of Carson Peak, near the confluence of Reversed Creek with Rush Creek. It is home to one of the Sierra’s oldest fishing and vacation spots. Silver Lake Resort, originally known as “Carson’s Camp,” has been famous for quality mountain recreation since 1916. Near here, hikers can reach Rush Creek Basin, The Ansel Adams Wilderness and Yosemite National Park. Finally, there is Grant Lake, the largest of the four lakes. It is a reservoir on the Los Angeles Acqueduct system. It sits in the shadow of 12,000-foot Mt Wood and is known for excellent fishing.

Back in the town, we hit June Lake General Store for groceries and then made a fresh dinner in our Whispering Pines suite. We had marinated carne asada, flour tortillas, pasta salad and cold beer. While eating, we pulled the curtains open and enjoyed a front row seat to the jagged cliffs and icy waterfalls of Carson Peak.

The next morning we discovered Parker Lake Trail, a relatively easy 4-mile hike that starts near the north end of June Lake Loop. Beginning in a parking lot, the trail follows Parker Creek into a beautiful aspen forest and then to the Parker Lake, where glacier peaks jet from the water. The lake is a great place to fish for trout. On the way back from the Parke Lake we sweeping views of Mono Lake and the Mono Craters.

For more information on visiting June Lake, visit: www.junelakeloop.org.