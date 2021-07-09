Dictates For Debt Collection

When an account goes into collection, it’s stressful and overwhelming for anyone. But debt collection can be especially troublesome for military service members. Frequent moves and relocations can make it difficult for service members to keep up with bills and collection notices. If an account does go into collection, debt collectors often use aggressive tactics to try and collect payments. However, The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) enforces the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act (FDCPA), which makes it illegal for debt collectors to use abusive, unfair, or deceptive practices when they collect debts. The key to successful interactions with debt collectors is to know your rights under the law.