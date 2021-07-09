Dictates For Debt Collection
Editor's note: This feature appears in the July 2021 print issue of DS News, available here. On April 21, 2021, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit issued an opinion in Hunstein v. Preferred Collection and Management Services, Inc., creating new risk and uncertainty around the most common, everyday business practices used by many debt collectors, including loan servicers. 994 F.3d 1341 (11th Cir. 2021). While a petition for rehearing en banc was filed on May 25, 2021, and 13 industry-related amicus curiae briefs in support of the rehearing were also timely filed, the opinion remains published at this time.dsnews.com
Comments / 0