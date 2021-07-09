Cancel
Massachusetts State

Judge orders members of Rise of the Moors group held without bail

By Bob Ward, Boston 25 News
Posted by 
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
MALDEN, Mass. — Six members of he Rise of the Moors group who took part in Saturday morning’s standoff with Massachusetts State Police are ordered held without bail for at least 120 days.

A Malden District Court judge made that order Friday after a day-long dangerousness hearing for all six men.

Among the men ordered held without bail is Jamal Latimer Bey, the leader of the Rise of the Moors group.

In court, prosecutors played body cam video of the moment Massachusetts State Police Trooper Ryan Casey encountered the group on the side of Interstate 95.

In the video Latimer Bey, dressed in military gear and carrying a loaded large rifle, is recorded telling Trooper Casey that his group is a Rhode Island militia on its way to training on private property near Bangor, Maine.

Bey claimed the group stopped to refuel on the side of the road with its own gas cans, and that it was peacefully passing through Massachusetts.

When Trooper Casey asked the group to put down its weapons “for my safety,” Bey refused and thus started a nine-hour stand off.

Later, State Police seized a large amount of rifles, pistols and ammunition.

Ten militia members are facing serious weapons charges that could land them in prison for up to 10 years.

Four other members will be back in court on Tuesday for their dangerousness hearings.

One group member is still refusing to identify himself. A judge ordered him to reveal his identity by Tuesday.

