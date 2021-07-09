Morgan Stanley: Third-Party Vendor Breach Led to Theft of Customer Data

A breach at a third-party contractor has led to the theft of personal information about some of Morgan Stanley’s clients, according to news reports. The breach occurred at Guidehouse, which Morgan Stanley uses to locate current addresses for clients in its stock-plan business whose accounts have gone dormant, with their assets at risk of being turned over to the state, Bloomberg reports, citing a notice on Thursday from Morgan Stanley. Customer names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and company names were among the information exposed, but passwords for the accounts were not, the company said, according to the news service.