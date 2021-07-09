Third work crew added to Pomerado Road pipeline project in Poway, Rancho Bernardo

A third crew is being added to San Diego Gas & Electric’s work to install a gas pipeline under Pomerado Road. Jennifer Ramp, SDG&E senior communications manager, said the additional crew will begin on Monday, working along Pomerado Road near Monte Vista Road. Like the first two crews, it will be working in a south to north direction. The crew was added to accelerate installment of the new natural gas pipeline along Pomerado Road in Rancho Bernardo and Poway.