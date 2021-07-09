Cancel
Laramie County, WY

The Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins – July 9th

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe had a great holiday weekend. It was very restful and fun. I was able to play a couple nine-hole rounds of golf and barbequed some steaks. The highlight was looking at wedding venues with my son, Jac, and his fiancé, Whitney. It is so exciting to start the planning for their big day. The city fireworks display was amazing. I love what Cheyenne Frontier Days, and the city do each year to honor the birthday of our great nation.

