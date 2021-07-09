Mess-Free Sealing Strips
The InstaTrim self-adhesive caulk and trim strips are a project finishing solution for DIYers looking to help complete jobs without the need for messy caulking or sealants. The strips come in a range of color options that are designed for use to aesthetically enhance areas where conventional caulking might be used. This could include around sinks and backslashes, while also being great to prevent air from getting through at door and window moldings.
