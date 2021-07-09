Mess-Free Sealing Strips

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. There are few summer treats as healthy and refreshing as a slice of watermelon. But regardless of how fresh and satisfying it tastes, those melons can be rather difficult to slice. The impending work often makes us skip over the melons at the farmer's market — or we buy the pre-sliced kind that take up a chunk of our weekly food budget. But no more!