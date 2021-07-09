Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

theintelligencer.com
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows:. ABC’s “This Week” — Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Eric Adams, Democratic nominee for mayor of New York City. __. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — National security adviser...

www.theintelligencer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Sullivan
Person
Scott Kirby
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Jeh Johnson
Person
Chrissy Houlahan
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Ap#Abc#Democratic#Nbc#Cbs#Homeland Security#Cnn#Defense Department Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
United Airlines
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Kasie Hunt Leaving NBC News, MSNBC

Kasie Hunt, an NBC News correspondent viewed as being on the rise in recent years, is leaving the NBCUniversal outlet. Hunt surprised viewers Friday on her early-morning MSNBC program, “Way Too Early,”by revelaing that she was doing her last broadcast of the show. “This is going to be my final broadcast with all of you,” she said, vowing to reveal details of “my new adventure in the next few weeks.” An MSNBC spokesperson could not be reached for immediate comment on Hunt’s departure. Hunt, who was also working as NBC News’ Capitol Hill correspondent, has been with the network since 2013. She has gained increasing prominence in recent years, and held forth on a Sunday night MSNBC program, “KasieDC,” before taking over the cable-news outlet’s early-morning slot on weekdays. More to come….
TV & VideosTODAY.com

Local TV news anchors show off Sunday TODAY mugs in studio

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shoutout to Ralph turning 93 in Florida; Chelsea and Tori in North Carolina; Rachel in New Jersey; WDSU anchors Damon and Morgan in New Orleans; Caylee and Ralph in New York City; Althea, Zoie and their dog, Jake, in Virginia; Steve in Maine; and Gary and Debbie in New York celebrating their 40th anniversary. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Daytime Show on Fox News Pulled More Viewers Than Anything in Prime Time on MSNBC and CNN in Tuesday Ratings Race

Fox News’ late afternoon panel show The Five topped all of MSNBC’s and CNN’s prime time programming in total viewers Tuesday, according to Nielsen data. With 2.56 million total viewers, The Five had more viewers than each of the competition’s prime time offerings, including each network’s most watched show. MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show averaged 2.27 million total viewers, while CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time had 903,000. The Five also topped nearly all of CNN and MSNBC’s prime time shows in the valuable demo of viewers age 25-54, with 337,000, falling just behind Maddow, which had 345,000 in the demo. (For comparison, the most-watched show in the demo on CNN Tuesday was Anderson Cooper 360, with 234,000.)
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

Fox News Keeps Up Search for Liberal Co-Host on 'The Five'

Executives at Fox News Channel believe one of the core elements behind the durability of the network’s late-afternoon panel program, “The Five,” is the connection between founding panelists Dana Perino and Greg Gutfeld. When the pair first met, however, they seemed to find little in common. Gutfeld, then hosting the...
TV Showsmediaite.com

One Fox News Show Drew Big Ratings Tuesday with Network Star Guest Host

Fox News Primetime, the network’s 7 p.m. show that launched earlier this year and has since been hosted by a rotating slate of familiar faces, notched a major victory Tuesday, getting enough viewers to be one of the top five most-watched shows on cable news in both total viewers and in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

New low? CNN’s ‘New Day’ draws only 76K viewers among demo coveted by advertisers

CNN’s "New Day" almost became "New Low" last week when the struggling morning show had its worst week since 2014 in the demographic coveted by advertisers. "New Day" managed only 76,000 viewers among the key demo of adults aged 25-54 for the week of July 5-11, its smallest audience in the crucial category since the week of June 23, 2014. Fox News, Investigation Discovery, Hallmark, MSNBC, USA, NICK at Nite, TNT and ESPN all averaged more viewers among the key demo than "New Day," which managed to tie Nickelodeon in the category.
TV & VideosLaredo Morning Times

MSNBC Streaming Expansion: Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace to Launch New Shows

Mika Brzezinski, Nicolle Wallace and Jonathan Capehart are among the MSNBC anchors taking on new programming duties — but not on MSNBC. MSNBC will expand its streaming-video channel, renamed “The Choice From MSNBC,” by adding several hours of new daily programming to the entity, and developing new shows. “The Choice” is found on Peacock, and the move represents the latest effort by one of the nation’s big TV-news outlets to gain new traction with viewers gravitating toward on-demand sessions with streaming venues.
TV & Videosmediaite.com

Eric Bolling Joins Newsmax to Host a New Show

Eric Bolling has a new gig at Newsmax. Chris Ruddy, CEO of the conservative news network, announced that Bolling had been hired as a host. The longtime television personality and author will start as a guest host, before the launch of his own show in July, according to a statement obtained by Mediaite.
EntertainmentPosted by
Primetimer

Brian Williams marks the 25th anniversary of MSNBC

The left-leaning cable news network that started as a partnership between Microsoft and NBC launched on July 15, 1996, replacing the short-lived NBC cable channel America's Talking. MSNBC's debut was two days before the TWA Flight 800 catastrophe and three months before Fox News launched on Oct. 7, 1996. "I was serving as Chief White House Correspondent for NBC News when I got the call from the boss: he wanted to see me in New York," Williams, who now hosts MSNBC's The 11th Hour, recalls on the MSNBC website. "Something about a new assignment. Something big was afoot. Upon arrival the assignment was revealed to me: a plan for a new cable network, designed for a new age. With some ceremony, Andy Lack revealed the new logo. He pulled back a piece of tissue paper covering a piece of black poster board. The peacock and "NBC" lettering were of course instantly recognizable, but this logo had a strange new prefix — the letters 'MS.' The future was upon us, I was told. Microsoft had reached a partnership agreement with NBC, and together they were forming something new. Almost a decade before the invention of the iPhone or Twitter, and years before a young Harvard student came up with Facebook, we were launching a network to combine television news with the still-new and overwhelming World Wide Web. From those early days I am left with grainy video of our first broadcasts, and a coveted blue polo shirt with "Launch Team" embroidered over the logo. I was the second voice on the network. The honor of taking us on the air went to a wonderfully talented broadcaster named Jodi Applegate. I hope she has watched our terrific growth with pride. I know I have. Our launch may have been modest. But a quarter century of hard work has guaranteed the next 25 years will be anything but. Our future is limitless."
POTUSPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace suffers ratings implosion

“Resistance” television has been having a rough go of it lately. MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace has suffered a roughly 80% decline in viewership in the 25-54 age demographic since President Donald Trump left office, the Washington Free Beacon reports, citing data provided by the Nielsen Media Research. In May, just...
EntertainmentPosted by
TheWrap

Fired Fox News Host Ed Henry Sues Network and CEO for Defamation

Ed Henry, a former Fox News host who was fired last summer for sexual misconduct, sued the network and Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott for defamation on Wednesday. The complaint says that after Henry’s 2019 promotion to “America’s Newsroom” co-host, “Scott and Fox News turned against Plaintiff and abruptly fired him, publicly humiliating him in the process.” The suit claims Scott knew a rape accusation was coming from a former Fox Business staffer with whom Henry said he had a consensual affair, though the complaint called the accusation “false.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy