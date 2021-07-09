Cancel
Traffic

Berlin Transport Operator to Stop Calling Fare-Dodgers 'Blackriders'

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 8 days ago

BERLIN (Reuters) - Berlin public transport operator BVG will stop using the German term "schwarzfahren" (or "blackriding") to describe travelling without a valid ticket, it said on Friday. The decision to discontinue using the expression, which is common in colloquial speech, implements a recommendation from the Berlin Senate's diversity programme,...

George Floyd
Berlin, DE
