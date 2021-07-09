Free covid vaccines for people 12 years-old and older

Through Golisano Children's Hospital, anyone 12 years old and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is located at Gulf Coast Medical Center and is walk-up only. The Pfizer vaccine is available for distribution.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

· Monday, July 12, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2 nd doses, however, 1 st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1 st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2 nd dose.

· Tuesday, July 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

· Wednesday, July 14, 3-7 p.m., Old Winn-Dixie plaza, 1500 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

· Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon, QLC (Quality Life Center), 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or guardian has to be present before a minor can be given a vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine will also be available at either the same location or one nearby.