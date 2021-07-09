Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Myers, FL

Free covid vaccines for people 12 years-old and older

By Cashara Quinn
Posted by 
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t1fRQ_0asXCYu200

Through Golisano Children's Hospital, anyone 12 years old and older can also receive their COVID-19 vaccine at no cost at Lee Health’s Community Vaccination Clinic. The clinic is located at Gulf Coast Medical Center and is walk-up only. The Pfizer vaccine is available for distribution.

The mobile clinic will be at the following locations next week:

· Monday, July 12, 5-8 p.m., Dunbar High School, 3800 Edison Avenue, Fort Myers *This stop is primarily for 2 nd doses, however, 1 st doses will be provided to those who would like them. Anyone who receives a 1 st dose at this location may have to attend another site for their 2 nd dose.

· Tuesday, July 13, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Fort Myers High School, 2635 Cortez Blvd., Fort Myers

· Wednesday, July 14, 3-7 p.m., Old Winn-Dixie plaza, 1500 Lake Trafford Rd., Immokalee

· Saturday, July 17, 9 a.m.-noon, QLC (Quality Life Center), 3210 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd., Fort Myers

A parent or guardian has to be present before a minor can be given a vaccine. The second dose of the vaccine will also be available at either the same location or one nearby.

Comments / 0

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
712K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Health
Local
Florida Coronavirus
Local
Florida COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Fort Myers, FL
Local
Florida Vaccines
Fort Myers, FL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Florida Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gulf Coast Medical Center#Lee Health#Dunbar High School#Fort Myers High School#Qlc#Guardian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Lee County, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

LCDAS not a no kill shelter

Some local animal lovers are saying that Lee County Domestic Animal Services is putting down too many animals unnecessarily. Melanie Agnello has placed nearly 5,000 cats and dogs in the 30 years she's been rescuing animals. With her Cape Coral rescue, Helping Paws 22 , Agnello says LCDAS is hard to work with ends up pulling many high risk dogs out of Miami-Dade. She says, "To me, that's what rescue is about. It's not about flipping puppies. It's about rescuing something that needs to be taken care of."
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
FOX 4 WFTX

Fort Myers activist shares “fatal diagnosis”

A well- known community activist, Anthony Thomas Jr., says he has a “fatal diagnosis” and is spending some time reflecting on his legacy. He spoke with Fox 4’s Patrick Nolan by phone Friday night from his hospital room at Gulf Coast Medical Center in South Fort Myers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy