The Chat With Kelly Swallows: Deeper Still Upper Cumberland

By Staff Report
newstalk941.com
 6 days ago

Discover the healing mission of Deeper Still Upper Cumberland with Lisa Mackie. On today’s episode of The Chat…Kelly Swallows sits down with Lisa Mackie, Executive Director of Deeper Still Upper Cumberland in Sparta. They discuss how the organization got its start and how she became involved, how they assist the men and women of the Upper Cumberland who have been impacted by abortion, as well as details surrounding the various retreats that they hold for those men and women.

Comments / 0

