Demon Slayer to Release an Official Coloring Book Next Year

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has given the Mugen Train movie's villain Akaza a killer fem makeover! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been dominating the box office in Japan and around the world ever since it first released last October, and that run had only gotten more impressive as it started to launch in international territories earlier this year. This hot streak is even continuing through its home video release in Japan as the film is still finding all sorts of new records to break. It's not that surprising when considering what the movie itself has to offer.