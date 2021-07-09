Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

Demon Slayer to Release an Official Coloring Book Next Year

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be releasing an official coloring book next year! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has evolved into a whole new realm within the past two years thanks to the overwhelming success of the anime's first season and feature film release. Although the original manga has come to an end, you would never quite guess that as the franchise is now living on through all sorts of new releases including spin-offs and more. Now the series is branching in an interactive and fun new way with a special coloring book release.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coloring Books#The Near Future#Viz Media#Japanese#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
News Break
Anime
Country
Japan
Related
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Gives Mugen Train's Akaza Killer Fem Makeover

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplay has given the Mugen Train movie's villain Akaza a killer fem makeover! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has been dominating the box office in Japan and around the world ever since it first released last October, and that run had only gotten more impressive as it started to launch in international territories earlier this year. This hot streak is even continuing through its home video release in Japan as the film is still finding all sorts of new records to break. It's not that surprising when considering what the movie itself has to offer.
Video GamesAnime News Network

RWBY: Arrowfell Game's Trailer Reveals 2022 Release Details

WayForward streamed a teaser trailer on Friday for its, Rooster Teeth, and Arc System Works' upcoming RWBY: Arrowfell game for the RWBY franchise. The video revealed that the game will debut in 2022 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. The game will have a digital release as well as a physical release for select platforms.
ComicsAnime News Network

Sentai Filmworks Licenses Mother of the Goddess' Dormitory Anime

The anime will premiere on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and AT-X on July 14, and on BS11 on July 15. The version on Tokyo MX, KBS Kyoto, Sun TV, and BS11 will be edited, while the AT-X version will be unedited. The edited version will also stream on d Anime Store on July 14, and the "see-through" version will stream on July 20. The anime will begin streaming on other services on July 27.
ComicsComicBook

Attack on Titan Cosplay Brings Sasha Back to Life

One awesome Attack on Titan cosplay has brought Sasha Blouse back to life! Now that Hajime Isayama's original manga series has come to an end earlier this year following a notable twelve year run in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shonen Magazine. With the manga now at an end (even with some extra additional materials for the final chapter released after the fact in the final volume of the series), now fans are waiting for the anime's run to come to an end soon enough as well as it's slated to air its final slate of episodes next Winter.
ComicsAnime News Network

Shin Ikki Tousen/Battle Vixens Manga Gets TV Anime Next Year

Previous anime in franchise was 2019's Ikki Tousen: Western Wolves. Shiozaki's original Ikki Tousen manga centers around Hakufu Sonsaku, a high school student who possesses a magatama that allows her to channel the spirit of the warrior Sun Ce from China's Three Kingdoms era. She fights students from other high schools, each bearing their own magatama and embodying a different hero from the era.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Unleashes Zenitsu's Electrifying Power

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train has become one of the most popular anime movies ever released in the history of the medium, with the first feature-length film in the series pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars in profit, and one Cosplayer has shared a unique take on Zenitsu, one of the biggest stars of the movie. Zenitsu remains one of the most idiosyncratic members of the Demon Slayer Corps, falling unconscious throughout most of his encounters with the supernatural but harboring a powerful technique that he is able to employ even when he has fallen asleep.
ComicsAnime News Network

Hajime no Ippo Manga Gets Digital Releases on July 1

All 131 volumes, future chapters of ongoing 33-year-old manga to get digital releases. This will be the first time that all of the current and future chapters of the 33-year-old manga will be available digitally. The first 60 volumes were briefly available in digital form in January as a way for readers to experience the manga during the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation.
ComicsPolygon

MAPPA and Madhouse team up for anime about killing aliens with classical music

Complicated and creative premises are nothing new for anime, but newly announced series Takt Op. Destiny is truly something special. The series is about an apocalyptic alien invasion that can only be stopped through the power of classical music. MAPPA showed off the first trailer for the show at its 10-year anniversary event.
ComicsPolygon

The Demon Slayer movie will stream exclusively on Funimation

The Demon Slayer movie will soon be available to stream, but only through Funimation. The company announced on Thursday that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train will be available to stream on its website or various apps starting on June 22. Funimation will have both the dubbed and subbed versions of Demon...
ComicsSiliconera

Demon Slayer Kimetsu Gakuen Spin-off Will Become a Serialized Manga

The Demon Slayer spin-off series Kimetsu Gakuen will reportedly become a serialized manga published in Saikyo Jump, starting August 4, 2021. Higuma no Te manga artist Natsuki Hogami will be in charge of illustration. Additionally, Demon Slayer creator Koyoharu Gotoge will celebrate the serialization with a new illustration included in the 31st edition of Weekly Shonen Jump. [Thanks, ryokutya2089!]
Moviesepicstream.com

Demon Slayer Movie Mugen Train Breaks New Record in Home Release Sales

The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise has been a resounding success for some time now and it looks like it has no plans of slowing down. The latest achievement for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train is a new record for limited-edition Blu-ray discs and other home releases.
ComicsAnime News Network

Crunchyroll, Adult Swim's Fena: Pirate Princess Original Anime Reveals Trailer, Art, Cast, Staff, Summer Launch

Crunchyroll and Adult Swim revealed on Wednesday the main cast, staff, trailer, art, and summer launch for the new "Crunchyroll Originals" anime Fena: Pirate Princess. The Crunchyroll and Adult Swim co-production will air with an English dub on Adult Swim's Toonami block, and it will stream simultaneously in Japanese with English subtitles on Crunchyroll this summer.
ComicsAnime News Network

The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window BL Mystery Manga Gets Sequel Mini-Series

The official website for the television anime of Tomoko Yamashita's The Night Beyond the Tricornered Window boys-love supernatural mystery manga announced on Thursday that the original manga is getting a sequel mini-series. The three-chapter manga will launch in the September issue of Libre Publishing's Monthly Magazine BExBOY on August 6 to commemorate this October's television anime.
ComicsGeekTyrant

Review: RWBY: THE OFFICIAL MANGA Vol 3 Does a Good Job of Concluding the Series

In June, VIZ Media released RWBY: The Official Manga Volume 3. This is the final volume in the series with art and story by Bunta Kinami based on the hit Rooster Teeth series by Monty Oum. The manga is mostly an adaptation of the series, but there are a few changes made and fans can grab their copies in physical and digital forms from VIZ, comiXology (affiliate link), Barnes & Noble, and more. VIZ was kind enough to provide me with a copy to read and I wanted to share my thoughts below.
ComicsComicBook

One Piece Gets a Stunning Cowboy Bebop Opening: Watch

Many anime fans were astonished when it was revealed that Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop would be bringing on the anime's composer Yoko Kanno to score this retelling of Spike Spiegel and his fellow bounty hunters careening across the universe in search of funds, with one fan bringing the music of the classic series to the world of One Piece. While the story of Luffy and his Straw Hat Pirates is certainly no slouch when it comes to its musical accompaniment, you'd be hard-pressed to find anime fans that don't recognize the amazing soundtrack of Cowboy Bebop.
ComicsComicBook

Demon Slayer Opens Orders for One of Nezuko's Priciest Doll

Demon Slayer is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and its merch sales speak for themselves. The anime and manga have helped all sorts of merchandise fly off the shelves, and these trinkets have tons of price points. And now, one of Nezuko's priciest collectibles can be pre-ordered if you have been saving up.

Comments / 0

Community Policy