Demon Slayer to Release an Official Coloring Book Next Year
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be releasing an official coloring book next year! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has evolved into a whole new realm within the past two years thanks to the overwhelming success of the anime's first season and feature film release. Although the original manga has come to an end, you would never quite guess that as the franchise is now living on through all sorts of new releases including spin-offs and more. Now the series is branching in an interactive and fun new way with a special coloring book release.comicbook.com
